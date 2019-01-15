Turkey will not stray from budget discipline in coming period, Albayrak says

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during an event to announce his programme to fight inflation, in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not stray from budget discipline in the coming period, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, after announcing a budget deficit of 18.1 billion lira ($3.33 billion)in December.

In a series of tweets, Albayrak also said a strong fiscal policy in line with the monetary policy would support the rebalancing in the economy, especially Turkey’s fight against inflation. He also said the budget deficit to GDP ratio stood at 1.9 percent in 2018.

($1 = 5.4335 liras)