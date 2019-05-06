Istanbul election annulled due to unsigned documents, unsuitable ballot box officials: AK Party's election board representative

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The High Election Board (YSK) decided to re-run the mayoral election in Istanbul because of unsigned result documents and some ballot box officials not being civil servants, the ruling AK Party’s representative to the board said on Monday.

Recep Ozel, who had first announced the decision to annul and repeat the election, said the board would continue to discuss whether to annul elections in two districts of Istanbul as well.

Ozel added that parties may change their candidates for re-run in case of death or resignation. YSK officials have not yet made a statement regarding the ruling.