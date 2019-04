Locals are reflected in a mirror on sale in a shop in Ankara, Turkey, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party candidate for local elections in Ankara said on Monday that there were “very clear” mistakes at thousands of ballot boxes in the capital, after his opposition rival secured a win in the capital on Sunday.

AKP candidate Mehmet Ozhaseki said the reason for his party’s appeals against the results in Ankara was to uphold justice and not a “we must win” mentality.