FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 25, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Four Germans arrested, one released, during elections in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Four German citizens were detained in Turkey during Sunday’s elections, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said, with one of them subsequently released.

“I can confirm that ... three German citizens were arrested,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a regular news conference. “I cannot confirm that these were election observers in the sense of being member of the OSCE mission,” she added.

The fourth German citizen, a businesswoman, had been released and was not banned from leaving the country, she added.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.