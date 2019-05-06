World News
May 6, 2019 / 7:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's High Election Board says to re-run Istanbul election on June 23: statement

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s High Election Board (YSK) ruled to hold renewed Istanbul mayoral elections on June 23, it said in a statement late on Monday.

The board ruled to annul and re-run the election due to some ballot box committees being formed against the law by district election boards, the statement showed. The YSK also ruled to file a criminal complaint against those district election board officials who had appointed the ballot box officials.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
