Turkey's High Election Board says to re-run Istanbul election on June 23: statement

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s High Election Board (YSK) ruled to hold renewed Istanbul mayoral elections on June 23, it said in a statement late on Monday.
The board ruled to annul and re-run the election due to some ballot box committees being formed against the law by district election boards, the statement showed. The YSK also ruled to file a criminal complaint against those district election board officials who had appointed the ballot box officials.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen