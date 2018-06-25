FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 6:56 PM / in 21 minutes

Britain's May congratulates Erdogan on election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his election victory and said she hoped the two countries could continue to work together on security, trade and the situation in Syria.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship ... and expressed her desire to continue working in partnership with President Erdogan and his government on our shared priorities, including security cooperation, trade and investment, the situation in Syria and supporting a political settlement in Cyprus,” a statement said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Peter Graff

