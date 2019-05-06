Top election candidates vow to run again in Istanbul

ANKARA (Reuters) - Mayoral candidates from both Turkey’s ruling AK party and the main opposition said they would again run for election in Istanbul on June 23 after results from an initial vote were scrapped, they said late on Monday in televised statements.

The AK Party’s Binali Yildirim had lost against the CHP’s Ekrem Imamoglu in the election on March 31.

Turkish authorities earlier Monday annulled that result, which was a blow to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, responding to calls by his AK Party for a re-run.