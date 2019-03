Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition candidate for mayoral elections in Istanbul said it was “very clear” that his party had won the vote in Istanbul, the country’s biggest city.

“I know we won in Istanbul, it is very clear,” Republican People’s party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu told reporters in Istanbul.