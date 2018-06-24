Turkey's ruling AK Party at 43.1 percent with 90.17 percent of votes counted: TV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party had 43.1 percent of the votes with 90.17 percent of votes counted in Turkey’s parliamentary elections, CNN Turk and local broadcasters said on Sunday.

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves a flag in front of a Turkish flag, in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul,Turkey, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

The main opposition Republican People’s Party had 22.3 percent of votes and the pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples’ Party had 10.64 percent, it said. The results from local broadcasters also showed that the AKP’s ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), had 11.37 percent of votes.