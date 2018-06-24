FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 6:04 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey's ruling AK Party at 43.1 percent with 90.17 percent of votes counted: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party had 43.1 percent of the votes with 90.17 percent of votes counted in Turkey’s parliamentary elections, CNN Turk and local broadcasters said on Sunday.

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves a flag in front of a Turkish flag, in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul,Turkey, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

The main opposition Republican People’s Party had 22.3 percent of votes and the pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples’ Party had 10.64 percent, it said. The results from local broadcasters also showed that the AKP’s ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), had 11.37 percent of votes.

Reporting by Turkey bureau; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

