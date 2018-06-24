FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 24, 2018 / 6:04 PM / in an hour

Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition takes 10.02 percent of vote, surpassing threshold: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had 10.02 percent with 69 percent of votes counted in parliamentary elections, exceeding the 10 percent threshold required to enter parliament, CNN Turk and local broadcasters said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hold masks of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The HDP’s entrance into parliament will translate into fewer seats for President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist ally in the assembly.

Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections pose the biggest ballot box challenge to Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party since they swept to power more than a decade and a half ago.

Reporting by Turkey bureau; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.