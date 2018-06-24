Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition takes 10.02 percent of vote, surpassing threshold: TV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had 10.02 percent with 69 percent of votes counted in parliamentary elections, exceeding the 10 percent threshold required to enter parliament, CNN Turk and local broadcasters said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hold masks of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The HDP’s entrance into parliament will translate into fewer seats for President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist ally in the assembly.

Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections pose the biggest ballot box challenge to Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party since they swept to power more than a decade and a half ago.