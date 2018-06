ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan had 53.32 percent of the vote with 90.2 percent of the votes counted in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday, broadcasters said.

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan adjusts a a Turkish flag in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul,Turkey, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Muharrem Ince, the main opposition’s presidential candidate, stood at 30.4 percent nationwide, television channels said. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent in Sunday’s vote, a second round run-off will be held on July 8.