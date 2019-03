Mansur Yavas, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), casts is ballot accompanied by his wife Nursen Yavas and his daughter Armagan Yavas, at a polling station during the municipal elections in Ankara, Turkey, March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party (AKP) saw its lead in Istanbul’s local election narrowed to 0.2 points with 98 percent of ballot boxes opened in Sunday’s local elections, broadcaster NTV said.

AKP candidate and former prime minister Binali Yildirim had received 48.8 percent of votes in Turkey’s biggest city, while the main opposition candidate stood at 48.6 percent, NTV said.