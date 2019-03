Mansur Yavas, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), casts is ballot accompanied by his wife Nursen Yavas and his daughter Armagan Yavas, at a polling station during the municipal elections in Ankara, Turkey, March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition candidate for the capital Ankara maintained his narrow lead in Sunday’s local elections after more than three-quarters of ballot boxes were opened, broadcaster NTV said.

Mansur Yavas, mayoral candidate for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had 49.8 percent of votes, while Mehmet Ozhaseki of the ruling AK Party had 47.8 percent.