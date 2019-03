Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate of the ruling AK Party, attend a voting at a polling station during the municipal elections in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) candidate maintained his lead in Turkey’s mayoral elections in Istanbul after more than 80 percent of ballot boxes were opened, broadcaster NTV said on Sunday.

AKP candidate and former prime minister Binali Yildirim had received 50.1 percent of votes, while the main opposition’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate stood at 47.3 percent, NTV said.