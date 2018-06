ANKARA (Reuters) - President Erdogan has won Sunday’s presidential election, Turkish Government Spokesman Bekir Bozdag said, as unofficial results showed him leading with over 95 percent of votes counted.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“The Turkish people have elected Erdogan as Turkey’s first president/executive president under the new system. The Turkish people have said ‘onwards’ with President Erdogan,” Bozdag said on Twitter.