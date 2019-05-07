Erdogan backs re-run of Istanbul vote after 'organized corruption'

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at North Atlantic Council Mediterranean Dialogue Meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 6, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that March’s Istanbul election was marred by “organized corruption” and illegality, and that the decision to re-run the vote was an important step towards strengthening democracy.

In a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan slammed business people criticizing the decision to repeat the election on June 23, saying they should know their place.

