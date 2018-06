ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to “liberate Syrian lands” so that refugees can return to Syria safely, President Tayyip Erdogan said in an election victory speech on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters gathered in front of the AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Speaking to supporters from the balcony of his ruling AK Party’s headquarters in Ankara after Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, Erdogan said Turkey would also act more decisively against terrorist organizations.