Erdogan signals he backs re-run of contested Istanbul vote

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Saturday he favors a re-run of a mayoral election in Istanbul which resulted in victory for the candidate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, which also lost control of the capital Ankara in the March 31 mayoral elections, has already filed an appeal to Turkey’s High Election Board to annul the election in Istanbul due to what it says were irregularities and hold a fresh poll.

“There is a controversy here, it’s clear. There is an irregularity here, that’s clear too. Let’s go to the people and see what they say and whatever the outcome, we will accept it,” Erdogan told Turkish businesspeople in Istanbul.