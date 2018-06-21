Turkey's Erdogan says may seek coalition if fails to get majority: paper

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview late on Wednesday that his ruling AK Party could seek to form a coalition if it fails to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s elections.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Polls indicate the elections may be closer than anticipated when he called the snap elections in April, suggesting he may be pushed to a second-round run-off for the presidency, and his AKP could lose its majority in the 600-seat assembly.

“If it is under 300 (seats), then there could be a search for a coalition,” Erdogan said in an interview with the Kral FM radio station. He added that the probability of this was “very, very low”.

The AK Party formed an alliance with the nationalist MHP before the elections, which will herald a switch to a new powerful executive presidency narrowly approved in a referendum last year. Opposition parties also formed an alliance.

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said on Monday another election could be held if his alliance with the AKP cannot form a majority in parliament after Sunday’s vote.