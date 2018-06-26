Macron congratulates Turkey's Erdogan, urges calmer dialogue

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Tayyip Erdogan after the Turkish president secured sweeping new executive powers in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, Macron’s office said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the press after an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“The French president has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wished the Turkish people success in the economic and social development of their country and in the democratic functioning of their institutions,” an Elysee Palace source said.

Macron stressed the importance of a calmer dialogue between Turkey and the European Union, the source added.

Erdogan, 64, the most popular - yet divisive - leader in modern Turkish history, has been criticized for destroying the independence of the courts and press freedoms after a failed 2016 coup. [nL8N1TR11W]