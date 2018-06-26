FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Macron congratulates Turkey's Erdogan, urges calmer dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Tayyip Erdogan after the Turkish president secured sweeping new executive powers in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, Macron’s office said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the press after an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“The French president has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wished the Turkish people success in the economic and social development of their country and in the democratic functioning of their institutions,” an Elysee Palace source said.

Macron stressed the importance of a calmer dialogue between Turkey and the European Union, the source added.

Erdogan, 64, the most popular - yet divisive - leader in modern Turkish history, has been criticized for destroying the independence of the courts and press freedoms after a failed 2016 coup. [nL8N1TR11W]

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.