June 25, 2018 / 5:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel calls for stable, pluralistic Turkey after Erdogan wins election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday on his electoral victory and stressed that Germany wanted Turkey to be pluralistic and boost democratic participation, her office said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the press after an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Merkel said Turkey had shown great responsibility in dealing with upheaval in the Middle East and the resulting migrant flows.

“All the more reason for us to want to be a partner of a stable and pluralistic Turkey in which democratic participation and the protection of the rule of law is strengthened,” she wrote to Erdogan.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
