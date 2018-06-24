FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 5:10 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition to pass threshold, get 11-12 percent: party lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) will get between 11-12 percent of the vote in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, passing a 10 percent threshold needed to enter the assembly, a party lawmaker for the party said, citing its own data.

The HDP stood at 9.13 percent in the elections with 40 percent of votes counted, according to broadcasters. HDP lawmaker Garo Paylan made the comment to Reuters.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

