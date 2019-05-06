World News
Turkey's main opposition Istanbul mayor says he is waiting for official statement on election

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) greets people during a May Day rally in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition Istanbul mayor said on Monday that he would wait for an official statement from the High Election Board (YSK) before speaking about its decision to annul and re-run mayoral elections in Istanbul.

“I am aware that everyone is curious about a decision regarding me. I have heard things. But I will wait for the decision, the official statement from the High Election Board,” Ekrem Imamoglu told a video broadcast on his social media accounts.

YSK officials have not yet made a statement on a decision to re-run mayoral elections in Istanbul. The decision was announced initially by the ruling AK Party representative to the YSK. Private broadcaster Haberturk said the YSK had ruled to re-run elections on the grounds that some ballot box officials were not civil servants.

