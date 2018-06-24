FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 24, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's main opposition candidate warns against possible fraud in elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem Ince said on Sunday Turkish citizens should protect ballot boxes against possible fraud by President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.

Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and his wife Ulku arrive at a polling station in Yalova, Turkey June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Speaking after voting in presidential and parliamentary elections ended at 5 pm (1400 GMT) Ince also said members of Turkey’s electoral board must “do your job the right way”. He said he had no doubt the election results would be “very good”.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.