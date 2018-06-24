Turkey's main opposition candidate warns against possible fraud in elections

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem Ince said on Sunday Turkish citizens should protect ballot boxes against possible fraud by President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.

Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and his wife Ulku arrive at a polling station in Yalova, Turkey June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Speaking after voting in presidential and parliamentary elections ended at 5 pm (1400 GMT) Ince also said members of Turkey’s electoral board must “do your job the right way”. He said he had no doubt the election results would be “very good”.