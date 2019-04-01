In Turkey, opposition Istanbul candidate says ahead by 25,158 votes

Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) cheer in front of the party's headquarters as they celebrate the municipal elections results in Ankara, Turkey, March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition candidate for mayor of Istanbul said on Monday he is 25,158 votes ahead of his rival from the AK Party of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to his Republican People’s Party (CHP) database.

Ekrem Imamoglu also said the High Electoral Board had entered 99.95 percent of votes in Istanbul into the electoral system, which showed a bit larger spread, of 25,755 votes.