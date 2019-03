Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition party chairman said his party’s candidates had won in all three of the country’s biggest cities in Sunday’s mayoral elections according to his party’s data.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu said CHP candidates had won in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir along with other cities, defeating rivals from President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party.