June 24, 2018 / 4:49 PM / in 3 hours

Turkey's main opposition attacks state media over election results coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition attacked the state-run media on Sunday for its coverage of parliamentary and presidential elections, saying it was attempting to manipulate the public’s perception of the polls.

Preliminary results from state-run news agency Anadolu showed President Tayyip Erdogan had received 57.02 percent of the vote in the presidential race, with 40 percent of the votes counted.

But Bulent Tezcan, the spokesman for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said support for Erdogan would be below the majority required to win the race in the first round.

Reporting by Turkey bureau; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

