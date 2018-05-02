FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish opposition parties to sign four-way election alliance on Thursday: NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and three other opposition parties will sign an electoral alliance deal on Thursday for snap elections on June 24, NTV and other broadcasters said on Wednesday.

They said the CHP had reached a deal with the fledgling Iyi (Good) Party, the Islamist Saadet Party and the Democrat Party and would sign the deal at 3 pm (1200 GMT) on Thursday. President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party has established an alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

