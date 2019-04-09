Turkey's ruling AK Party to seek new Istanbul election

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party will demand a new vote in Istanbul after local elections held nine days ago, on grounds that irregularities in voting directly affected the outcome, a party vice chairman said.

“We will file our extraordinary appeal today. We will say that there have been events that directly impacted the outcome of the elections and that we demand the renewal of the elections in Istanbul,” vice chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz told a press conference in Ankara.