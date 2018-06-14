FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 7:20 AM / in 5 hours

Poll shows support for Turkey's Erdogan eroding, vote going to second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Tayyip Erdogan is seen falling short of a first-round victory in Turkey’s presidential election, with his support dipping 1.6 points in one week, according to a survey by pollster Gezici published on Thursday.

A woman walks past an election poster for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The poll also showed his ruling AK Party was forecast to lose its parliamentary majority in the June 24 vote.

Gezici’s survey of 2,814 respondents, conducted on June 2-3, showed Erdogan receiving 47.1 percent of votes in the first round of presidential election, down from a level of 48.7 percent in a survey which it conducted a week earlier.

The poll showed that the AK Party’s alliance with the nationalist MHP would fall short of a majority in the 600-seat assembly, with 48.7 percent of the votes, unchanged from the figure in the previous survey a week earlier.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

