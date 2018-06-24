FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 24, 2018 / 11:43 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey's Erdogan wins majority in elections: electoral board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has won more than half the votes in Sunday’s presidential election after 97.2 percent of votes have been counted, the head of Turkey’s High Electoral Board (YSK) said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Speaking at the YSK headquarters in Ankara after presidential and parliamentary elections, Sadi Guven also said the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) had passed the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.