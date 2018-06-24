Turkey's Erdogan wins majority in elections: electoral board

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has won more than half the votes in Sunday’s presidential election after 97.2 percent of votes have been counted, the head of Turkey’s High Electoral Board (YSK) said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Speaking at the YSK headquarters in Ankara after presidential and parliamentary elections, Sadi Guven also said the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) had passed the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.