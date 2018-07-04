Erdogan won 52.59 percent of Turkey's presidential vote: CNN Turk

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won 52.59 percent of votes in the June 24 presidential elections, broadcaster CNN Turk said, citing official results from Turkey’s High Electoral Board.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters gathered in front of AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The main opposition’s candidate Muharrem Ince won 30.64 percent, while the jailed candidate of the pro-Kurdish opposition, Selahattin Demirtas, won 8.40 percent of votes, CNN Turk said.

In the parliamentary election, Erdogan’s ruling AK Party won 295 seats in the 600-seat assembly, according to CNN Turk, while its nationalist MHP ally won 49 seats.