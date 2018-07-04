FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 4, 2018 / 2:58 PM / in an hour

Erdogan won 52.59 percent of Turkey's presidential vote: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won 52.59 percent of votes in the June 24 presidential elections, broadcaster CNN Turk said, citing official results from Turkey’s High Electoral Board.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters gathered in front of AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The main opposition’s candidate Muharrem Ince won 30.64 percent, while the jailed candidate of the pro-Kurdish opposition, Selahattin Demirtas, won 8.40 percent of votes, CNN Turk said.

In the parliamentary election, Erdogan’s ruling AK Party won 295 seats in the 600-seat assembly, according to CNN Turk, while its nationalist MHP ally won 49 seats.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.