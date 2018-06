ANKARA (Reuters) - Thirty thousand Syrians who have been granted Turkish citizenship will vote in Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying on Tuesday by broadcaster NTV.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Afghanistan April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

President Tayyip Erdogan’s government has granted citizenship to thousands of refugees who have fled the conflict in neighboring Syria. Turkey is hosting around 3.5 million Syrian refugees.