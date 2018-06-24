FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 7:38 PM / in an hour

Turkey's presidential election to go second round, main opposition spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition said it was too early to call a victory for President Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s presidential election, as votes from the largest cities were still not counted, adding the contest would go to a second round.

Ballots of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are being counted at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Bulent Tezcan, the spokesman for the main opposition CHP, made the comments at a news conference, citing what he said was the party’s own data.

Tezcan said only 39 percent of the votes were counted and that Erdogan won 51.7 percent of the votes in the presidential elections.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

