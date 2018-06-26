FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Trump, Erdogan agree to improve ties after Turkish leader's re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday on his election victory and the two men agreed to improve bilateral defense and security ties, Erdogan’s office said.

In their phone conversation, Trump and Erdogan also emphasized the need to implement an existing plan in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, it said in a statement.

Trump and Erdogan will meet in Brussels for a NATO summit on July 11-12, the statement added.

Erdogan won a fresh five-year term in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday and has also secured new sweeping powers under a constitutional overhaul.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Gareth Jones

