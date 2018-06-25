FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:41 PM / in an hour

U.S. says respects Turkish vote results, urges Erdogan to strengthen democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it respected the decision of Turkish voters and looked forward to a constructive ties with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan following his weekend election victory, but urged him to strengthen his country’s democracy.

People walk past a poster for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2018. The poster reads: "Our people won, Turkey won, Thank you istanbul". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“We respect the decision of Turkish voters and look forward to a constructive relationship with President Erdogan as we jointly confront common challenges,” said a State Department spokeswoman who declined to be identified by name. “We encourage all of Turkey’s elected representatives, including President Erdogan, to represent the diverse views of all of Turkey’s citizens and to strengthen Turkey’s democracy.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing by G Crosse

