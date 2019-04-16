World News
April 16, 2019

Erdogan's AK Party to submit appeal for rerun of Istanbul elections

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party will “shortly” appeal for the annulment and rerun of Istanbul’s municipal elections, the party’s deputy chairman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Initial results showed the main opposition Republican People’s Party narrowly won control of Turkey’s biggest city in the mayoral elections, seemingly ending 25 years of control of a key power center by the AK Party and its Islamist predecessors.

Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said the appeal will be submitted to the high election board at 1530 (1230 GMT).

