Erdogan's AK Party to submit appeal for rerun of Istanbul elections

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party will “shortly” appeal for the annulment and rerun of Istanbul’s municipal elections, the party’s deputy chairman said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Initial results showed the main opposition Republican People’s Party narrowly won control of Turkey’s biggest city in the mayoral elections, seemingly ending 25 years of control of a key power center by the AK Party and its Islamist predecessors.
Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said the appeal will be submitted to the high election board at 1530 (1230 GMT).
Reporting by Sarah Dadouch and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer