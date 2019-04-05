Opposition candidate says still ahead in Istanbul vote after recount in 17 districts

FILE PHOTO: Ekrem Imamoglu, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul, embraces his supporter at his election campaign office in Istanbul, Turkey April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition candidate in the Istanbul local elections said on Friday he remained ahead by 18,742 votes after the completion of a recount of invalid votes in 17 of the city’s 39 districts.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu told Turkey’s Fox TV that 119,652 invalid votes had been recounted, with 2,184 votes added in favour of President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party and 785 added for the CHP.