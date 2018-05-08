FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan: Need majority in parliament for constitutional changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said his ruling AK Party needed a parliamentary majority after next month’s snap elections to make constitutional changes until the new executive presidential system becomes fully functional.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at his ruling AK Party's Istanbul congress, Turkey May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“Aside from presidential decrees, there will be a need to make several legal changes, implement new regulations or even constitutional changes until the new system is fully functional,” Erdogan told lawmakers in parliament.

Turks will head to polls on June 24 for snap parliamentary and presidential elections, which will herald the switch to a powerful executive presidency narrowly approved in a referendum last year and championed by Erdogan.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

