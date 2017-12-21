FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 21, 2017 / 3:56 PM / 2 days ago

UAE diplomat summoned by Turkish ministry over Ottoman tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish foreign ministry official said on Thursday the United Arab Emirates charge d‘affaires was summoned to the ministry over comments about an Ottoman commander retweeted by the UAE foreign minister.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahayan retweeted on Saturday accusations that Ottoman forces stole goods from the holy city of Medina during World War One, saying those people were Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ancestors.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.