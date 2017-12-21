UAE diplomat summoned by Turkish ministry over Ottoman tweet

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish foreign ministry official said on Thursday the United Arab Emirates charge d‘affaires was summoned to the ministry over comments about an Ottoman commander retweeted by the UAE foreign minister.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahayan retweeted on Saturday accusations that Ottoman forces stole goods from the holy city of Medina during World War One, saying those people were Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ancestors.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans