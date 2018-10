ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s new budget will save it from the “triangle of evil” formed by inflation, interest rates and foreign exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan also said Turkey would respond to attacks on its currency through GDP growth.