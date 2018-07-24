FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to continue with border operations until all threats removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Tuesday to continue security operations along all of Turkey’s borders until security threats are completely removed, adding no one had the right to criticise a new anti-terrorism law the government is drafting.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey July 13 , 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS.

Emergency rule, put in place following a July 2016 coup attempt, expired last week. Opponents say the government’s new anti-terrorism bill, now being debated in parliament, will give Erdogan with sweeping security powers.

Since the failed coup, more than 150,000 civil servants have been purged and 77,000 people have been charged in a crackdown criticised by rights groups. Turkey has also launched cross-border operations into Syria citing terrorist threats by Kurdish YPG militia.

Erdogan was speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

