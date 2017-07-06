FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says does not accept EU Parliament call to halt accession talks
July 6, 2017 / 11:51 AM / a month ago

Turkey says does not accept EU Parliament call to halt accession talks

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey does not accept a call by the European Parliament to suspend accession talks with Turkey, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik told reporters on Thursday, saying it was a political decision which Ankara regarded as invalid.

The parliament on Thursday asked for Turkey's European Union accession talks to be suspended if Ankara implements a constitutional overhaul, backed by a referendum in April, which expands the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftugolu separately said the decision was based on false claims and allegations, and undermined the parliament's reputation.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

