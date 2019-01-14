Gas explosion in northwestern Turkey, state broadcaster says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A gas explosion occurred near a pipeline in northwest Turkey’s Sakarya province, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday.

A Turkish energy official said the explosion was being investigated but early indications suggested it was not caused by an attack. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The fire brigade has been dispatched to Arifiye district where the explosion took place, TRT said. Video footage showed a blaze in an early morning sky.