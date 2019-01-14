Landslide causes gas explosion in northwestern Turkey, gas flow not interrupted

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A landslide on a gas pipeline in northwest Turkey caused an explosion but gas flow to the area has not been affected, Turkey’s pipeline operator said on Monday.

“We estimate the incident happened due to a landslide on the main distribution line,” Sakarya governor Ahmet Hamdi Nayir said according to state-owned Anadolu agency.

Gas flow in the region was not interrupted, state pipeline operator Botas said, adding that the affected area was being supplied from alternative routes.

There were no homes in the area and no casualties, the governor said, adding that the fire in the area had been extinguished.

