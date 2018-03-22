Turkish chefs savor sweet success with world record baklava

ANKARA (Reuters) - A group of chefs in Turkey claimed a world record for the largest baklava on Thursday with a giant tray of the pastry dessert weighing over half a ton.

The giant baklava was presented at a “Gastronomy Summit” in Ankara, where dozens of visitors clamored for a piece.

Mehmet Kanbur, who led the group of 14 chefs and is also the head of Turkey’s Mado patisserie chain, said the baklava weighed 518 kilos - more than doubling the previous record - and had been in the works for six months.

The feat was confirmed by a Guinness World Records official who monitored the event by video link, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Baklava, whose origin is disputed between Turkey and Greece, is prepared with fresh pistachios or walnuts and a glistening honey glaze on top of the puffed pastry.

“This is, of course, Turkey’s achievement, Turkey’s baklava,” Kanbur said. “As you know Turkish people are born eating sweets and die eating sweets... This is what we say to the whole world: eat sweet, talk sweet,” Kanbur said.

“This record is a sweet message to the world. Let’s not talk fighting, let’s talk sweet.”