Turkey arrests German citizen: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish police have arrested a German citizen, a German foreign ministry source said on Thursday and public broadcaster ARD reported the man was accused of “terrorist propaganda” after criticism of the Turkish govrnment on social media.

“We’re aware of the case. The embassy in Ankara will initiate consular assistance,” the foreign ministry source said.

Turkey has arrested several German and U.S. citizens in the past months which has triggered a diplomatic crisis with both its NATO allies.