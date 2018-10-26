FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German economy minister says business with Turkey must remain possible: DLF

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday that the German government would not act against its convictions on human right but that business with Turkey must still be possible.

Germany has an interest in Turkey not becoming unstable, Altmaier told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk (DLF) during a trip to Turkey, on which he was accompanied by a delegation of German business representatives.

“I have defended the interests of German companies here that say: ‘We feel insecure in our activities in Turkey’,” he added.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

