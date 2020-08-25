World News
August 25, 2020 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday Greece must abandon its “maximalist approach” and pre-conditions for dialogue to begin over disputed offshore Mediterranean resources, adding Ankara expects the EU to act as an “honest and objective” mediator.

“We are open to talks without pre-conditions,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Ankara.

“But, when one side starts imposing pre-conditions, then there are many things we will put forth too. Before anything, Greece needs to abandon its maximalist approach,” he added.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer

